A 37-year-old man was viciously attacked by a 25-year-old man in a targeted attack in broad daylight yesterday (Saturday 20th).

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said the incident occurred between 4.45pm and 5.15pm on Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

He said: “The victim received a substantial cut to his head during the assault as a result of which he received serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect has chased him and then knocked him to the ground and continued to hit him on the ground as well as smashing his had against the pavement.

“He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment and has now been discharged.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the public who witnessed this event for stopping and calling the police.”

