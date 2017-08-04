Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been given a further 27 months in custody after a court heard he had sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Leeds Crown Court heard today (Friday) William Ingham was already serving 40 months in a young offender institution, imposed in April this year for assault, theft and threatening to take revenge on a former partner.

That had included ringing his victim and threatening her on an illicit phone from HMP Doncaster.

Kate Bissett prosecuting said before Ingham’s remand in custody and sentence for those offences he had visited the home of the schoolgirl in July last year.

He had persuaded the girl to sit on a sofa with him before removing her leggings and having sex with her although she said she was a virgin.

When he left he told her not to tell anybody what had happened but she did subsequently tell her mother. Ingham was arrested in September and at that time denied having been at the girl’s home.

Andrew Stranex for Ingham said at the time he was 18 and the disparity in ages was not as significant as in some cases before the courts.

Ingham, now 19, then of Foldings Parade, Scholes, Cleckheaton admitted one charge of sexual activity with a child.

Jailing him for two years three months to run consecutive to his current sentence of three years four months, Judge Simon Phillips QC said: “You were well aware of her age and in short took advantage of that young girl.”

He said it was a serious offence aggravated by the fact he told the girl he would “batter her” if she told anybody. He ordered Ingham to register as a sex offender for 10 years.