A brazen vandal smashed a police car window in front of Huddersfield Police Station – as an officer looked on.

A man was arrested on Saturday after hurling a large piece of masonry at a patrol car parked on Albion Street.

The Vauxhall Astra’s front windscreen was shattered and a man arrested nearby.

The mindless vandalism left the station short of a response vehicle for several hours.

Huddersfield-based police constable, Ryan Sharp, tweeted a picture of the car and wrote: “A male has thrown a large brick through the windscreen of one of our cars.

“Off the road now and unable to respond to calls.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 26-year-old man had been charged with criminal damage and would appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court later this month.