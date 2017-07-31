A brazen vandal smashed a police car window in front of Huddersfield Police Station – as an officer looked on.
A man was arrested on Saturday after hurling a large piece of masonry at a patrol car parked on Albion Street.
The Vauxhall Astra’s front windscreen was shattered and a man arrested nearby.
The mindless vandalism left the station short of a response vehicle for several hours.
Huddersfield-based police constable, Ryan Sharp, tweeted a picture of the car and wrote: “A male has thrown a large brick through the windscreen of one of our cars.
“Off the road now and unable to respond to calls.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 26-year-old man had been charged with criminal damage and would appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court later this month.