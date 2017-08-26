Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after a man aged 40 was stabbed outside a shopping centre in Leeds today (Sat).

The incident occurred at 1.20am outside the Sainsbury’s store in the Arndale Centre on Otley Road in Headingley.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 22-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

There are several police officers at the scene as enquiries into the incident remain ongoing. The busy Otley Road was shut but has now reopened.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, of West Yorkshire Police who is based in Leeds, said: “I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 139 of Saturday, August 26.