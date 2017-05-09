Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 57-year-old man arrested in connection with a suspected stabbing incident on Saturday has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Neighbours called emergency services to Thurgory Gate, a cul-de-sac off Sorbus Way in Lepton, at 11.30am.

Police said a fight erupted between two men in a garden where a knife was used.

Insp Graham Hawcroft, of West Yorkshire Police, told the Examiner on Sunday that one man had a broken arm and another had flesh wounds to an arm and facial injuries. Both required hospital treatment but neither was seriously hurt.

(Photo: Google Street View)

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “One of the men was arrested on suspicion of assault. A 57-year-old man remains in hospital.”

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the alleged assault.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed but was not needed.