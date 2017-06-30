Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man pulled over for speeding abused police and refused to comply with their requests for a breath sample.

Mehboob Hanif, 31, was stopped as he drove along the A62 Leeds Road towards Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of June 13.

He claimed that he had drunk two sambucas but a roadside breath test indicated that he had 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Upon his arrest he became increasingly verbally abusive to police, prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

While at Huddersfield Police Station he appeared to have difficulty breathing into the intoxilyser machine, instead standing on a chair to try and reach the air conditioning unit.

Hanif, of Parson Street in Keighley, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The takeaway manger was accused of “messing about” at the police station by District Judge Michael Fanning.

He banned him from driving for three years due to a similar previous conviction.

Hanif was also told to complete 130 hours of unpaid work.