Detectives are investigating after a man was subjected to a terrifying robbery while enjoying the sun.

The 23-year-old victim was in the back garden at his home on Church Lane, Heckmondwike , on Saturday when three men entered, assaulted him and forced him into his living room.

One restrained the victim while the other two began searching the house before fleeing the scene.

A quantity of cash, iPhones and a laptop were stolen in the robbery, which occurred at around 9pm.

The first suspect has been described as black, of medium build and around average height, wearing a hoodie and black bottoms. The second male was Asian of medium build and average height, wearing all black clothing and shoes. He spoke in Punjabi and with a local accent as well.

The third man was smaller in build and height and was wearing all black clothing.

Det Con Simon Thomas of Huddersfield CID said: “This was clearly a very serious offence in which the victim was assaulted and robbed in his own home. It is fortunate he was not seriously injured and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about what took place or who witnessed three men fitting these descriptions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170276682.