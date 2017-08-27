Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 39-year-old man is waiting to have surgery for a fractured jaw after he was attacked in the early hours of this morning at Verve Bar in Huddersfield town centre.

Det Insp John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said the assault took place at 2.55am.

He said: “The victim has suffered a serious fracture to his jaw after he was hit with a single punch. There were a group of five or six Asian men in their 20s and one of them has punched the man in the face.

“It’s a bad break and he has been taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary and told he will need to have surgery.

“The man we want to speak to is an Asian man, 5ft 10in tall, of average build who was wearing dark clothing. The incident was captured on CCTV and I would appeal for any witnesses to get in touch by ringing 101 and giving the crime reference number 1317039492.”

Last year Kyle Walter, a director and licensee at Verve Bar told the Examiner that door staff and fellow licensees were "losing the battle" against troublemakers in Huddersfield town centre.

He said cuts to police numbers had made life very difficult for bar owners in town.