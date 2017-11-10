Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three people have been arrested following a vicious attack on a 38-year-old man.

Police and an ambulance crew were called to an address in Springwood in the early hours of today.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for head injuries.

A wheeled bin was overturned during the fracas and the man was found crawling around in a resident’s garden.

A woman, who lives just feet from where the incident took place, said: “I saw him crawling around. At first I thought he was drunk but then I realised he was hurt and phoned the police.”

Another eyewitness told the Examiner what he saw on Back Spring Street , normally a quiet cul-de-sac.

The 46-year-old father-of-two, who said he has given a statement to the police, said: “There was an altercation around 12.30am. A man appeared to be inebriated, he was completely out of it and was shouting at the top of his voice.

“It sounded like a domestic situation because there was a verbal exchange just after 1am when a woman said to this man and another one: ‘Calm down and get yourself into the house.’”

Another neighbour told how he woke later to hear a man making a “dreadful moaning sound” outside.

A 33-year-old woman and two men, aged 29, have all been arrested today on suspicion of assault. They are in police custody.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives in Kirklees are investigating after a seriously injured male was found near to the town centre this morning.

“Officers were called around 5.49am to a man who was found with serious injuries in Back Spring Street.

“The 38-year old man was treated by paramedics and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Det Insp Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID said; ‘We are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to this assault and do not believe the incident has posed any threat to the wider community.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around Back Spring Street who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to come forward. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Margaret Swain who has lived on the street for over 10 years said: “I just hope the man is all right.

“I heard this moaning sound about 2.30am, I couldn’t see anything and didn’t know if it was an animal that had been hurt. It was quite loud.

“I must say it has shaken me up. It’s a bit close to home and you don’t expect that kind of thing on your doorstep.”