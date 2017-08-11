Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man had shards of glass thrown at him before his attacker returned just 12 hours later and beat him with his own crutches, a court heard.

Paul Benson suffered ‘horrific Injuries’ including a fractured arm and heavy bruising during the attack at a house in Dalton, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Robert Boyle appeared in custody over the alleged incident.

He is charged with causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding and criminal damage.

Lucy Malpas, prosecuting, said that the victim was known to Boyle and had been staying with his ex-partner at the Ridgeway address.

On Wednesday (Aug 9) Boyle allegedly went round, smashed a bedroom window and then thew the shards of glass at Mr Benson, causing him injuries.

The court heard that he was treated at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and was sat back in the living room 12 hours later when Boyle attended again.

Then the 51-year-old allegedly picked up one of Mr Benson’s crutches and beat him repeatedly with it.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Boyle, of Larch Avenue in Thongsbridge, that his case must be heard at Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on September 8 and was remanded in custody.