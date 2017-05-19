Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been seriously sexually assaulted on a remote Colne Valley hillside.

Police have appealed for witnesses after the attack on Longwood Edge between Salendine Nook and Longwood.

And they believe drinkers at a Milnsbridge pub may have vital information which could help the inquiry.

The 38-year-old victim is believed to have been assaulted on Longwood Edge Road between Raw Nook Road and The Edge guest house in the early hours of this morning.

Detectives are trying to trace two men who were drinking outside the Four Horseshoes Public House on Market Street, Milnsbridge last night.

It is believed they witnessed the victim being offered a lift home get into a car containing three other men and a woman.

A police spokesman said: “It is thought this happened just before midnight and the vehicle was then driven into a remote location in the Longwood area and the man then subjected to serious sexual assault.”

The incident was reported to police at 1.10am today.

Det Insp Ian Thornes, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are currently trying to piece together exactly what happened and I want to appeal directly to the two men who were drinking outside the pub to get in contact.

“Officers are currently providing support to the victim as our enquiries continue.”

John Whitworth, 71, who runs the Edge guest house said: “No-one had come here to seek help during the night. The first I knew anything had happened was when I woke up this morning and the lane was taped off to stop anyone walking over the scene.

“Now and again we get people sleeping rough in cars and in the past vehicles that had been stolen would be burned out but that doesn’t seem to happen anymore these days.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting log 84 of May 19.