A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Dewsbury.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: "Police were called to an incident on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury today (29 August).

"It is believed there was a firearms discharge and when officers attended they found a man in his twenties with injuries.

"Air ambulance attended and took the male to hospital for treatment.

"A police cordon is currently in place and enquiries remain ongoing."

Local residents have reported seeing a 'drive-by shooting' and said the victim was taken away by Yorkshire Air Ambulance, that had landed on playing fields nearby.

The shooting is not believed to be linked to an earlier gun incident in Dewsbury, where a car crashed into barriers outside the town's police station just before 11pm last night.

(Image: Ash Milnes)

The car is thought to have hit the barrier at the rear of the police station in the town centre after it was chased by other vehicles.

The white Vauxhall Astra car was damaged in the incident on Old Westgate at 10.40pm on Sunday.