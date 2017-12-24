The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with burn injuries after a car was gutted in the street.

Police were called to Park Road in Ravensthorpe at 3.25pm on Sunday to reports of a Toyota Yaris on fire.

West Yorkshire Police Duty Inspector Graham Hawcroft said: “We were called via the fire service. It was reported that a vehicle was on fire and a man had been injured. He was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield. The investigation is in the early stages.”

Police taped off part of Park Road, near the Dewsbury Country Park, off the busy A644 Huddersfield Road.

It is believed the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called but did not land and the injured man was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Two crews from Dewsbury Fire Station attended but a spokesman later declined to comment on what had happened.