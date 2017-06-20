Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banned from seeing his ex-wife sat down in her living room before taking a hammer from the cupboard.

The incident left her feeling frightened and unable to leave her Crosland Moor home, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Her husband, Saman Jaafar, had been barred from contacting her as part of a one year non-molestation order made last May.

But despite the order, the 37-year-old called her several times on May 8.

He told his ex that he would be at the house in 15 minutes before arriving at her address in Walpole Road, the Huddersfield court heard.

Shamaila Quereshi, prosecuting, said: “He walked into the living room and sat down.

“She was terrified and wanted him to leave but didn’t say anything to him.

“He then went to the cupboard, picked up a drill and hammer and then left with them.”

Mrs Qureshi added that the incident left Jaffar’s ex fearful of going out in case she bumps into him.

She said: “She doesn’t want to show him that she’s scared but it’s made her feel depressed.

“She’s not working because of the psychological impact he’s had on her because of his treatment towards her.”

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, told the court that her client mistakenly believed that the order had finished.

She added that the hairdresser had gone round to his ex’s home to collect a new photograph of their adopted child, provided by social services every year.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Jaafar, now of Market Street in Halifax: “You walked into the property at a time when you were not welcome and forbidden from being there.”

He ordered him to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.

Judge Fanning also made a restraining order, banning Jaafar from contacting his ex-wife or going to her home for the next two years.