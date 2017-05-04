Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chemist was threatened by a man as he grew tired of waiting for his prescription.

Zoe Hudson was working in the dispensary at Davison’s Chemists in Dewsbury when Daniel Sykes became agitated when hearing that his medication wasn’t ready.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened at the store in High Street, Westtown, on February 24.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones explained that despite there being other customers in the shop, including children, the 37-year-old raised his voice and continued shouting.

Mrs Jones said: “He called Ms Hudson a f*****g cow and was warned to stop swearing.

“Then he said: ‘I want my meds, I’ll find out which is your f*****g car and I’ll f*****g trash it’.”

Sykes, of St Matthew’s Road in Dewsbury, repeated the threat and was given his medication in a bid to get him to leave the chemists.

But he continued to shout and swear as he stood in the doorway and police were called.

Sykes, who appeared via a prison video link, pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that there was an issue with his client’s medication and he reacted badly.

He told magistrates: “He is not in the best of health and he responded adversely to the situation presented to him.

“The words he uttered were wholly inappropriate and he accepts that.”

Magistrates gave Sykes a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £20 victim surcharge.