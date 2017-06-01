Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to snap a betting shop worker’s neck when he refused his request to use the facilities.

Ibrar Ali then moved on to a second bookies on the same street and police arrived to find him abusing staff there.

One of his victims described how he was fearful about returning to work following the 44-year-old’s bizarre outburst on Boxing Day last year.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he entered Coral bookmakers in Halifax town centre as the shop was being opened up by employee Ben Stone.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, said: “The defendant came in and asked for a coffee and to use the facilities.

“The victim pointed out that this was for customers and if he was not going to be a customer he couldn’t use the facilities.

“The defendant became aggressive, came up to the complainant and said: ‘I’ll twist and snap your neck’.”

After squaring up to frightened Mr Stone – who retreated behind a security screen – Ali left the shop and headed towards Betfred bookmakers, also located on King Cross Road.

There police found him acting aggressively and being abusive towards staff in that shop.

Magistrates heard that Mr Stone was left feeling alarmed and distressed by his encounter with Ali, currently on remand at Leeds Prison.

Mr Campbell said: “He said this isn’t the first time he’s come across this gentleman and his bizarre behaviour makes him feel anxious about coming into work and dealing with a violent person.”

Magistrates were told that Ali, who admitted two charges of using threatening behaviour, was suffering from declining mental health at the time of the incidents.

He was previously sectioned and has been in custody for the last eight months.

Magistrates sentenced him to six weeks in jail and made a two-year restraining order.

This bans him from contacting Mr Stone or entering the Coral bookmakers where he works.