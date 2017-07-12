Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist who had a dispute with a taxi driver “over nothing” has been given a community order after brandishing a screwdriver.

Leeds Crown Court heard that trouble by Dellaney Adams arose when he saw taxi driver Syed Hussain manoeuvring in Victoria Lane, Huddersfield around midnight on October 10, 2015.

Giles Grant prosecuting told the court on Wednesday that Mr Hussain had just dropped two passengers off and because of the bend in the road was being assisted by a security man to manoeuvre out of the street.

As they were doing that Adams drove up behind him obstructing his progress.

Mr Grant said that Mr Hussain got out of his vehicle and approached the other vehicle saying: “Come on mate, what’s up with you.”

He received some abuse in reply and when both Mr Hussain and the security man tried to explain to Adams what they were doing he got out of his vehicle and gave further abuse saying he was not moving.

Adams made as though to spit at Mr Hussain, who said that would be silly, and Adams appeared to think better of it but he then went to the boot of his car and removed a large screwdriver.

Mr Grant said Adams held it in front of him but when Mr Hussain saw it he asked what he was going to do “stab me?” at that Adams got back into his vehicle and remained there until the police arrived.

Glenn Parson, representing Adams, said: “He accepts he behaved very badly that night” and urged he punished in the community. He said there had been nothing involving him since and he was working full time as a plate welder.

Adams, 58 of Smeaton Gardens, off Chapel Hill in Huddersfield, admitted affray, and was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £720 prosecution costs.

When Judge Geoffrey Marson QC sentencing him said: “It arose over nothing, I don’t know why it happened,” Adams replied: “Stupidity your honour.”

The judge said he accepted Adams was a hard-working man. “I don’t feel it is necessary to send you to custody for this.”