A thug claiming to have a knife hit a man in the face after trying to rob him at a bus stop.

The victim was stood at the bus stop near to Javid Supermarket on Bradford Road in Fartown when the would-be robber struck on Thursday night.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 9pm when the man was approached by the hooded suspect and threatened, before being hit.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident and are keen to trace the offender, described as 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall. The suspect was white and wearing a black hooded top, dark trousers and a face covering.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170425866.