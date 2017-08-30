Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN whose child laughed at him when he tripped up threw the youngster against a fence and said: “That’ll teach you to laugh at me you little s***.”

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted assaulting the five-year-old.

The child was taken into care along with another sibling after the attack which happened following a family day out at a fair.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened when the family returned to their Mirfield home on July 29.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “He tripped over and his son laughed at him and said: ‘You’ve fallen on the floor.’

“This angered the defendant who chased his child down the garden path, grabbed hold of him and threw him against the fence.

“He said: ‘That’ll teach you to laugh at me, you little s***’.”

The little boy fell to the floor and suffered a grazed knee, the Huddersfield court heard.

He was taken to his grandmother’s house and the defendant’s partner, concerned for the child’s safety, called police and he was arrested.

Mrs Seddon added: “When the officers arrived the boy said that daddy had thrown him and he’d hurt his knee.”

The dad claimed that he couldn’t remember much of the assault due to his drinking earlier in the day.

Deputy District Judge Wajid Khalil told him: “You were placed in a position of trust and the last thing a child would expect is to be assaulted by their own parent.

“The most sad consequence of this is that you’ve lost care of your child.”

Judge Khalil sentenced the father to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for a year.

He must complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities as part of a community order.