A man went round to his ex-partner’s home – and then hit himself on the head with bottles of vodka.

Alan Roberts had been banned from contacting her as part of a one year restraining order made as a result of offences committed by him earlier this year.

The order also barred the 38-year-old from going to her Holmfirth home but he ignored this twice, Kirklees magistrates heard.

On Sunday (July 23) he went to the Dunford Road house and knocked on the door.

His ex looked outside and sent him a text asking what he wanted, to which he replied: “I can’t tell you over the door. Please baby, I need you.”

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that Roberts was allowed in and appeared drunk.

He told magistrates: “He had a couple of bottles of vodka with him and hit himself in the head.

“She went upstairs to get something to clean his head and call police for assistance in removing him.

“It was a troublesome journey to the police station as he banged his head again and was also found to be in possession of cannabis.”

The offence occurred while Roberts, of Lydgate Close in New Mill, was already on police bail for breaching his restraining order.

On June 24 a member of the public reported seeing him drunk and passed out on the pavement outside his ex’s home.

As she returned home he walked up to her, shouting and swearing and following her as she walked away.

Roberts admitted two charges of breaching his restraining order and possession of cannabis.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that his client had continued his relationship with his ex despite the court order being in place but now accepted that his relationship was over.

He told magistrates: “He got texts on his phone over the weekend from the complainant saying ‘come round’ and accepts that he did and was in drink at the time.

“That was at the instigation of the complainant but when they get into an argument she phones police and he ends up in custody.

“The offence is going to her address but there’s no suggestion of violence.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until Wednesday as they need a full report on Roberts from probation staff.