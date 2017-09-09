Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN shouted at his neighbours: “This is my street – watch what f*****g happens” during a heated row over the garden fence.

Alan Oriordan pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The argument between the 50-year-old and his neighbours living on Woodville Place in Bradley broke out on August 10.

One of them was trying to sleep at 10.40pm when he heard Oriordan shouting outside, prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The neighour heard him yell: “I’ve got nothing to lose” before going outside to confront him.

The court was told that Oriordan was standing in the garden and shouted: “This is my street – just watch what f*****g happens.”

The witness, fearing that he was going to be assaulted, called police.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client didn’t get on with his neighbour’s partner and there was a row over the fence.

Oriordan, currently claiming Employment and Suport Allowance, was ordered to pay £85 fine plus £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “ That’s what gobbing off in the street has cost you. It’s money you can ill afford to lose.”