Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These shocking photos show the damage to a Huddersfield grandad’s leg after he was trampled by cows while on a camping holiday.

Grandfather-of-five Mike Pace is having his leg reconstructed after he was attacked by cattle in August last year.

Mike, 55, and wife, Gill, were on a camping holiday in the seaside resort of Abersoch in Gwynedd, Wales.

Mike said he thought he was going to die when he was trampled while the couple walked along a public footpath.

The father-of-four said: “There were around 30 cows behind us and Gill then noticed they had calves.

“As we started to walk the other way, this black bullock that had been staring, looking menacing charged me and threw me up in the air and then the other cattle just started trampling me.

“The black bullock started lifting its back legs off the ground and trampling me.

“While on the floor I had a conversation with myself thinking I was going to die. I told myself I’d had a good life.”

Gill escaped unharmed, but her husband, who works as a manager at BMW, spent more than a month in hospital and still needs crutches to walk.

Jacqui Beale, from Wirksworth in Derbyshire, was also set upon by cattle kept in a field with their calves.

While walking her dog in May this year, the 48-year-old suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung and later needed stitches to her face.

Now, Mike and Ms Beale are both taking legal action.

Sally Gray, a personal injury specialist at Slater and Gordon, is representing a number of people who have been injured by cattle.

She said: “Cows grazing in a field seem like the image of tranquillity, hence why people assume there’s no threat.

“Indeed, they are very docile animals, often unbothered by people walking in their fields. However, when they have calves it’s a different story.

“Around this time of year we get lots of cases relating to injuries caused by cows – some very nasty and potentially fatal.

“Recent data shows that cows are the most dangerous large animals in the UK and, when it comes to public liability and the risk owed to the public, farmers have been advised not to put calves and their mothers in fields that are open to the public.

“Owners of animals that have the potential to cause serious injury need to make sure they’re kept in suitable areas.”