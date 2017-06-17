Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries after being stabbed.

The 31-year-old victim suffered what police have described as “life-changing injuries” following an assault which happened in an alleyway behind houses on Whitaker Street, off Field Lane at Batley.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said the attack happened between 7.30am and 8am on Friday.

He said the man’s injuries were consistent with him being stabbed.

The victim, who is from Batley, has injuries to his hand, which may require surgery, and to his leg.

Det Insp Robinson said: “He is receiving treatment in hospital. They are serious, life-changing injuries.”

Two local men, aged 26 and 27, have been arrested and are in custody. A third man was released on bail. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.