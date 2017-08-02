Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who throttled his wife to the point that she passed out has received a suspended jail term after treating her like “a punch bag.”

Safraz Fayaz blamed financial pressures on the attack at the family home in Dewsbury on May 29.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the couple had been together for 18 years but Fayaz then travelled to Pakistan for respite and care after suffering from health problems.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, said: “The victim, however, believed that he was conducting an affair and went over there to see if he was lying.

“That caused some friction between them as it put the family in considerable debt.”

The assault happened after the couple returned to their home in Occupation Lane.

Mr Campbell told the Huddersfield court: “The victim was on the phone to her mother in Pakistan and he took the phone from her as he didn’t want her to know everything that was going on.

“Then he took hold of her by the hair and by the throat, she was pushed to the floor and temporarily lost consciousness.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The defendant said she was faking this and kicked her twice on the legs.”

Police were called and the 35-year-old was arrested there.

He claimed that his wife attacked him first while he was praying but pleaded guilty to offences of assault and criminal damage.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client had no propensity to violence but blamed “the pressures of life.”

He told the court: “He went to Pakistan and his wife turned up with the children, incurring considerable debts to the family and this rumbled on.

“Then on the day of the incident he said he lost his temper and is ashamed of his actions.”

Mr Blanchard added that the couple, who have two children plan to reconcile.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Fayaz: “The punch bag is your wife and you should be going to prison.

“You throttled your wife to the point that she’s passed out and kicked her.

“Had this been proved after a trial you would have gone to prison.”

Judge Fanning instead sentenced him to 22 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 140 hours of unpaid work.