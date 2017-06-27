Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you know this man?

His photo was released by West Yorkshire Police as part of the force’s Caught on Camera crime appeals.

A police spokesman said the photo was published on the West Yorkshire Police website following a report of criminal damage in Batley.

The spokesman added: “The incident occurred on June 3 at around 9pm on Healey Lane. There was a verbal dispute between a taxi driver and the male suspect.

“The suspect was verbally abusive to the taxi driver and caused damage to the car’s registration place. Enquires are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about the man pictured in the photo can call police on 101 and quote the reference number 13170252255.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.