A man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and then returned to her home to assault her again needs to learn how to control his anger, a court heard.

The victim was forced to climb out of her bedroom window after Kieran Emson locked her inside her Liversedge home.

The 24-year-old damaged a police vehicle upon his arrest and then went back to his ex’s home despite bail conditions not to contact her.

Emson appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday via a video link from prison.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of assault, three charges of criminal damage and possessing cannabis.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that on June 30 Emson was drinking at the victim’s house and flew into a rage when her female friend decided to stay for the night.

He told magistrates: “He dragged her (the friend) by the hair and frogmarched her towards the front door.

“The victim then became involved, got her phone out and said that she was going to call police.

“Emson said: ‘If you’re going to call police then I might as well do it properly’, picked up items and threw them around the room.”

Emson damaged a wall, smashing the friend’s phones against it.

Mr Wills said: “He locked the door and the victim climbed out of her bedroom and raised the alarm using a neighbour’s phone.

“The defendant followed her out of the window and ran away from the scene.”

Police arrested Emson nearby and while in the back of their vehicle he kicked out at the passenger window, causing the glass to shatter and the door to warp.

He was taken to Dewsbury and District Hospital for his injuries to be checked and there police found a small bag of cannabis on him.

Emson was bailed by police with conditions not to contact his ex or go to her West End home but he returned there on July 12, magistrates were told.

She was outside the house having a cigarette when he arrived drunk and claimed that he had nowhere else to go.

He followed her inside the house and “blew his top”, pushing her onto the settee and throwing items, including biscuits, around.

Emson then grabbed her by the throat and spat in her face and neighbours called police after hearing the commotion.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “He accepts he lost his temper and threw around inanimate objects.

“Clearly anger has the better of him at times and he needs to deal with other that.”

Magistrates jailed Emson, of Arncliffe Road in Batley, for 20 weeks.

They also made a restraining order banning him from contacting his ex or going to her home for a year.