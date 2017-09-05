Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banned from contacting his ex was caught hiding – in her garden shed.

John Tomross faces trial in October over an alleged assault on his former partner.

In the meantime the 30-year-old is banned from contacting her or going to her home in Princess Street, Chickenley.

But a police officer caught him there after being called to the address on Sunday (Sept 3).

Tomross appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions.

Richard Blackburn, prosecuting, said: “In the early hours of the morning police received a call to go to the address and the complainant was visibly distressed.

“She said that her ex had attended and then left.

“They searched the rear garden and found the defendant hiding in the outside shed.”

Tomross’ solicitor explained that he had been invited to the address but had learned the hard way that he must abide by court orders.

Magistrates released Tomross, who said that he was sofa surfing, on the same bail conditions as previously.