A man who drove drunk just days after his previous drink-driving ban ended has avoided jail.

Hardip Singh, 42, was more than three-and-a-half times over the legal limit when he got behind the wheel on August 26.

Police were called after his white Vauxhall Astra was involved in a crash, which he claimed his wife was responsible for before he took over the driving.

The father-of-two was due to stand trial for driving while over the prescribed limit before changing his plea to guilty on the day last week.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees magistrates that police were called to the scene of the collision at the junction of Bradford Road and Cobcroft Road in Fartown.

The driver of the other vehicle involved said that Singh had argued with him before leaving in his car.

Police stopped the 42-year-old as he turned onto Fartown Green Road turning “very cautiously and slowly”, Mr Wills said.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and further police station tests showed that he had 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than three-and-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Singh drove four days after a 24 month banned imposed for another offence of drink-driving ended.

His solicitor Rachel Sharpe explained that his wife had been at the wheel at the time of the accident, felt unwell as a result and he had taken over the driving.

Probation officer Karen Ledger told the Huddersfield court: “He didn’t consider the amount of alcohol he’d drunk during the day and took the risk to drive home.

“His offending shows a pattern of offending and an escalation of seriousness.”

At last week’s hearing Singh was described as a “binge drinker who doesn’t know when to stop.”

This issue had worsened in the last three years but his latest offence haf forced him to acknowledge that he had a problem, magistrates were told.

They sentenced Singh, of Leonard Street in Fartown, to 16 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must comply with a 12 week electronically-monitored curfew, six months of alcohol treatment and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates banned him from driving for another 48 months and ordered him to pay £620 court costs plus £115 victim surcharge.