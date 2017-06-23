Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Berry Brow man has appeared in court accused of laundering over £4.6m paid into his bank account by criminals.

The alleged arrangement spanned between January 2014 and December 2015, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court that a Barclays business account belonging to Muhammed Akram, of Holme Park Court, was used as part of the alleged offence.

He explained that after the 25-year-old opened the company account, the bank reported suspicious activity involving a large amount of cash being paid into it.

Mr Astin told the Huddersfield court that a total of £4,634,778 was laundered through Akram’s account.

He said that it was used by others involved in criminality.

Akram pleaded not guilty to the charge of being concerned in an arrangement which he knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property on behalf of another.

He claims that he had no knowledge of the transactions.

His case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on July 21.

Unconditional bail was granted in the meantime.