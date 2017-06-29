Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Paddock man stole perfume from Boots - to keep his lights on after his father was admitted to hospital.

Sean McTighe said that his father usually took care of the utility bills at their Church View House flat.

But when his cancer-stricken dad took a turn for the worse, he stole more than £200 worth of fragrances to pay for his electricity, Kirklees magistrates heard.

McTighe, 36, admitted to three thefts from the King Street branch.

Yesterday (June 27) he was caught inside the Huddersfield town centre store ripping the security tags off bottles of perfume before hiding them in his clothing.

He tried to run off but two security guards managed to detain him and returned him to the store to await the arrival of police.

McTighe, who tested positive for the misuse of cocaine, told police that he also targeted the store on June 10 and 24.

Zara Begum, mitigating, said: “He lives with his father who was diagnosed with bowel cancer. In recent weeks he took a turn for the worse and had to be hospitalised.

“His father would deal with the gas and electricity and that’s the reason Mr McTighe stole these items.”

Magistrates sentenced McTighe, who had 109 offences to his name, to 12 weeks in prison.

He will have to pay compensation to Boots for goods totalling £109 that were not recovered by staff.