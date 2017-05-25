Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “heavy” cannabis user has been given a community order to help him stop using the drug.

Heath Mellor, 40, Halifax Road, Liversedge, admitted possessing cannabis and was given a community order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

And Judge Guy Kearl QC said it was an unusual case because it was clear he had been using the drug for around 25 years.

Mellor had begun using it for medical reasons following his involvement in a car crash, which was followed by a further accident on a motorbike and then an injury at work.

But he said Mellor had now been warned he must reduce his use, saying: “That comes from medical advice received by you recently that if you continue to consume cannabis the way you have over 25 years or so, the consequences for you are likely to be very significant in terms of your heart.”

The judge said Mellor had indicated he wanted to go on a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Judge Kearl said that would give him assistance to reduce and eliminate his use of cannabis.

The court heard officers executed a search warrant at the Liversedge address in August last year and seized tubs of green vegetable matter in the house which turned out to be skunk cannabis worth several thousand pounds.