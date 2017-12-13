A man who caused armed police to be deployed to Mirfield railway station has been punished after failing to comply with a court order.
Aiden Duffy was sentenced by Kirklees magistrates following the incident last April.
Armed police were scrambled to the station’s car park following reports of a man holding a shotgun.
The 29-year-old was actually wielding a baseball bat after being short-changed in a drug deal.
A taxi driver dialled 999 following the altercation between Duffy and his two passengers.
Duffy, of Crow Nest Court in Mirfield , became upset after paying for some drugs he didn’t receive.
He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis and was sentenced to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.
Duffy was then prosecuted after missing two unpaid work sessions on October 27 and November 3 this year.
Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that Duffy’s son recently came to live with him and he was experiencing some difficulties.
She said: “His child is his priority and he needs to sort out and stabilise him.
“It’s not the case that he doesn’t want to complete the order.”
Magistrates sentenced Duffy to a 12-week curfew after he pleaded guilty to breaching his community order.
He will also have to pay £50 prosecution costs.