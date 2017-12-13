Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who caused armed police to be deployed to Mirfield railway station has been punished after failing to comply with a court order.

Aiden Duffy was sentenced by Kirklees magistrates following the incident last April.

Armed police were scrambled to the station’s car park following reports of a man holding a shotgun.

The 29-year-old was actually wielding a baseball bat after being short-changed in a drug deal.

A taxi driver dialled 999 following the altercation between Duffy and his two passengers.

Duffy, of Crow Nest Court in Mirfield , became upset after paying for some drugs he didn’t receive.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis and was sentenced to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Duffy was then prosecuted after missing two unpaid work sessions on October 27 and November 3 this year.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that Duffy’s son recently came to live with him and he was experiencing some difficulties.

She said: “His child is his priority and he needs to sort out and stabilise him.

“It’s not the case that he doesn’t want to complete the order.”

Magistrates sentenced Duffy to a 12-week curfew after he pleaded guilty to breaching his community order.

He will also have to pay £50 prosecution costs.