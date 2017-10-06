Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of a man whose decomposing body was found close to Huddersfield town centre have spoken of their shock at hearing the news of his death.

The man whose remains were discovered last Friday at the back of Sainsbury’s car park in Aspley has been named by the coroner’s office as Sebastian Wdowiak.

His body was found in a small wooded area on land owned by the University of Huddersfield and opposite its estate office. The area was sealed off and closed to the public following the grim discovery as police launched an investigation.

A couple who were at school with Sebastian in their home city of Lodz, Poland, said they were devastated to be told the news.

Joanna and Tomasz Majczak, both aged 37, went to the same primary school as Sebastian. Tomasz and Sebastian were in the same year group. They kept in touch with him when Sebastian came to the UK to live in Wrexham, North Wales, where the Majczaks also live.

Said Joanna: “It has been devastating for us. We used to go to the same primary school in Poland years ago. We lived on the same estate. He and my husband were very good friends. They knew each other since they were little.”

She said Sebastian had been working as a scaffolder, but she did not know where in Huddersfield he had been living.

“He had a very good job,” she said. “He came over in 2005 and he bought a house in Wrexham. We came over about 11 years ago.”

Joanna said they had not been in touch regularly in recent times, but said: “I saw him in the summer and had a chat with him. He was a single man but because we had not been in close contact with him we don’t know if he had a girlfriend.

“He was in touch with his mother and father three weeks ago.”

Joanna added: “We don’t know anything yet about what happened. We are just waiting for the paperwork to come through from the Polish embassy. Tomasz spoke to Sebastian’s father and his family are waiting to get him back.

“We might never know what happened. The worst thing was not being certain it was him – that gave us hope. But now it has been confirmed.”

An inquest is due to be opened early next week.