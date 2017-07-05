Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of passengers have been evacuated from one of Manchester Airport’s terminals following suspicions over a bag.

Terminal 3 was evacuated this morning (Wednesday), while planes and buses were emptied and passengers herded outside.

Police were called shortly before 9am responding to reports of a ‘potential issue with a bag’, reports the Manchester Evening News.

A bomb disposal team were called while armed officers were also deployed.

Manchester Airport said: “Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place.”

Passengers have been asked to go to Terminal 1, while arrivals have been redirected to Terminals 1 and 2.

One passenger, Kate Feld, said: “There was an announcement, everyone had to leave it was being evacuated. The man said it was just a drill, clearly this was not the case in retrospect. “On the airfield they have taken all of the people of the planes and the buses.

“Nobody is telling us what is going on. There has been no announcement.”

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Officers are responding and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three is taking place.

“Explosive ordnance disposal (EDO) will be attending and enquiries are ongoing.”