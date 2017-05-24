Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train operator Northern says it’s possible Manchester Victoria could be closed several days.

All trains in and out of Manchester Victoria were stopped after the terror attack on Manchester Arena on Monday night, next to Victoria station.

Northern says: “Manchester Victoria is expected to remain closed until at least the end of Wednesday, but may have to remain closed for several days.”

Northern will operate services on the following routes to replace those which would normally call at Manchester Victoria:

Leeds – Manchester Victoria: Trains will start and terminate at Rochdale. A replacement bus service will run between Rochdale and Manchester Piccadilly calling at all intermediate stations.

Huddersfield – Manchester Victoria: Trains will start and terminate at Stalybridge. A replacement bus service will run between Stalybridge and Manchester Piccadilly calling at Ashton-under-Lyne.

Passengers can use their train tickets on Metrolink, but that is not stopping at Victoria.

People can also use Northern tickets on TransPennine Express routes and services between Scarborough and Liverpool Lime Street, which stop at Huddersfield and Manchester Piccadilly, will operate as normal.