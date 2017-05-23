Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families are frantically searching for missing loved ones in the aftermath of a terror attack at Manchester Arena which left 22 dead and at least 59 injured.

Parents, relatives and friends are trying to contact people still missing after the explosion at the end of the Ariana Grande gig, flooding social media with images as they try to track them down.

Thousands of teenagers were inside the arena for a concert by Ariana Grande on Monday night, and Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins has confirmed children are among those killed.

Music lovers Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, are among those who haven’t been in contact with family members since the blast.

Dawn Finnigan posted on twitter: “Thank you everyone for the retweets. There is still no news on Chloe and Liam. The family have been in touch with @gmpolice #manchester.”

Charlotte Campbell has not heard from her 15-year-old daughter Olivia since the attack.

Ms Campbell, who lives in Manchester, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I last had contact with her at half past eight last night.

“She was at the concert, she’d just seen the support act and said she was having an amazing time and thanking me for letting her go.

“She was with her friend Adam, Adam was found about half an hour ago, he’s in hospital but Olivia has not been found yet.”

Ms Campbell said she had been at home “phoning everybody, hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in”.

“Her dad is actually in Manchester looking for her.

“I’ve got friends out looking for her, I’ve got people I don’t even know out looking for her.”

Stuart Aspinall, 25, is desperate for news of his friend Martyn Hett who he was separated from towards the end of the gig.

Stuart has shared photos of 29-year-old Martyn, from Stockport, on Facebook in a bid to track him down.

Pleading for information on his post, he said: “The more news that is coming out, the scarier this is getting. There was an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester and I haven’t seen my friend Martyn since.

“He went to the bar about 20 minutes before the end of the concert and got chatting to some girls. As I was leaving, the explosion happened and everyone started running.

“I just want to find out that he’s safe somewhere.”

Deborah Hutchinson is appealing for information about her daughter and partner who were both at the gig.

Sharing a photo of the pair on Facebook, Deborah, from Newcastle, said: “My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing in a attack at Manchester tonight please share and help find them I need them home safe xX.”

Facebook has activated its safety check feature so people can let loved ones know they are safe, and an emergency helpline, 0161 856 9400, has been set up for those searching for loved ones.

Two hotels near the arena, the Holiday Inn and Premier Inn, both took in stranded children in the immediate aftermath and looked after them overnight.