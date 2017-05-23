Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The flags at Kirklees town halls will be lowered in respect of those killed in the Manchester terrorist attack.

Clr David Sheard, Kirklees Council leader , has expressed his sympathy to victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester , and paid tribute to those who helped the injured and others who were affected.

He said: “Our thoughts today are with the families of those who have died, and with those who are recovering from injuries caused by this indiscriminate attack. This concert was clearly one aimed at families and children, and that somehow makes it feel even worse.

“My deepest sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting to hear if members of their family have been found.

“If there are positives to be taken from this attack, it is in the reaction of the taxi companies, the local hotels, and the residents of Manchester who took people in, looked after them, drove them home, or helped them find family members.

“And I feel I must pay tribute to the emergency services, who acted quickly in the most difficult circumstances.

“As a mark of respect, we have today lowered our flags to half mast at each of our town halls as we continue to think of innocent victims who had their lives cut short by this attack.”