Horrified witnesses described the moments after the huge explosion went off in Manchester Arena.

The suspected terror attack killed 22 people and injured more than 50 others.

Witnesses reported hearing a ‘huge bang’ at the venue shortly after US singer Ariana Grande’s gig finished last night.

Hundreds of teenagers who had packed the arena to see the singer were forced to flee in panic for their lives after a huge explosion was heard.

Greater Manchester Police last night confirmed there were 22 dead and 50 injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at 10.30pm after reports of an explosion in the foyer of the arena.

Police confirmed it was being treated as a terrorist incident and the government’s crisis response Cobra committee was due to meet last night.

Oliver Jones, 17, was at the Ariana Grande concert with his 19-year-old sister.

He said: “I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave.

“The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.

“I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.

“Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers.

He added: “In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you.

“I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe.”

Another fan at the gig with his sister, said the blasts hit the venue as they were leaving the building.

Majid Khan, 22, said: “I and my sister, along with a lot of others, were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

“It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

“Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there.”

Footage shows fans filing out of the building while an announcer attempts to maintain calm.

The voice can be heard saying: “Ladies and gentleman, please take your time, there’s no need to bunch up, there are no problems here - just take your time and keep exiting the building.”

Suzy Mitchell, 26, whose flat is opposite the venue, reported a huge bang rocking the neighbourhood.

She said: “(I) just heard a huge bang from my bed, came out to the front of my apartments (we’re on the top floor so have perfect view) and everyone was running away in big crowds.

“The bang was so big I heard it from my room which is at the back of the apartment blocks.”

Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted: “My 2 daughters caught up in the Manchester explosion at the arena. They are thankfully safe, but I fear for others.”

He posted later: “Confirmed deaths at the Manchester arena. Feel sick to think that people have lost their lives at a gig attended by so many young people.

“All my thoughts go out to those parents waiting to hear of the safety of their children. It’s a parents worse nightmare. So, so sad.”

A woman who said she worked at the arena as staff but did not want to be named said: “All I know is it sounded like a bomb.”

Another concert-goer, a woman with her husband and three young children, said as the concert ended here was a loud bang and everyone leaving the venue then rushed back in. She said: “I just freaked. Everyone started screaming. We did not see any explosion but it smelt bad, like burning.”

Several people on the streets who had been to the gig were visibly upset and in tears and did not want to speak.

People across Manchester offered up rooms for those affected by a suspected terror attack which shook the city on Monday night.

Following the incident, which left at least 19 people dead and dozens more injured, the hashtag £roomforManchester started trending - with many volunteering their homes to those in need.

Actor Eamonn John Gannon was among those offering help, tweeting: “I’m 10 mins away from the arena and if anyone needs food drinks or charge your phone or a sofa or anything get in touch £roomformanchester.”