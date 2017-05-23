Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox, has paid tribute to the people killed by a suicide bomber in Manchester.

On Twitter he wrote: “Thinking of every family whose lives have been destroyed today by a cowardly hate filled attack. So much pain and so pointless.

“The pain these attacks inflict is profound and real and it lasts long after the headlines have moved on.

“Britain will respond as it always does under attack; with love for the bereaved, unity and resolve. They will not change us. They will not win.

“People who use this to push hatred are doing exactly what the terrorists want. Division and hate make us weak, unity and resolve make us strong.”

His late wife, Jo Cox, was the Labour MP for Batley and Spen. She was murdered on her constituency by a far-right extremist last June.