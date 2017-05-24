Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planned strike action of Northern Rail workers has been called off.

Strikes planned by workers at three rail operators in bitter disputes over plans to remove guards from trains have been called off in light of the bombing in Manchester.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union members on Southern Railway, Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail were due to walk out for 24 hours on May 30.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

General secretary Mick Cash said: “In light of the horrific bombing in Manchester and the heightened safety and security alerts on the transport service, the RMT executive has taken the decision to suspend the 24-hour strike scheduled for May 30 on Southern, Arriva Rail North and Merseyrail. Our thoughts and solidarity are with the people of Manchester.”

Northern Rail run trains to Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield out of Huddersfield Railway Station.