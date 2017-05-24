Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed police are expected to be at England’s one-day international cricket match at Headingley today as the UK’s terror threat level is raised to ‘critical.’

Hundreds of soldiers will also be on the streets of Britain in the next few days in the wake of the terror attack at Manchester Arena.

Venues and public events are on high alert and West Yorkshire Police’s assistant chief constable Angela Williams has moved to reassure the public.

In a statement she said: “I know many people in our communities will have been following the news updates after the tragic events in Manchester on Monday night and heard that the UK terror threat level has been raised to state CRITICAL.

“This means an attack in the UK is expected imminently. This could happen anywhere in the UK and, at this time, there is no specific information about West Yorkshire.

“We’ve already said in earlier updates that we have increased high visibility police patrols across West Yorkshire and this has included more firearms officers at key locations to provide community reassurance. We continue to work with our partners and other emergency services in these difficult times.

“This is why we are here – to protect the communities we serve – and we remain as determined as ever to keep you safe. It’s what we are trained for and what we do best.

“The raising of the threat also means that we can, if required, call on military assistance to help us keep the communities of West Yorkshire safe. People may be expecting soldiers to be patrolling the streets today. This will not be the immediate case. The option of calling on military support is one I am constantly considering.

“I, of course, understand people’s concern at this time but we are doing everything we can. I would urge the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police by calling the confidential anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always dial 999.

“There are a number of large-scale public events taking place across West Yorkshire in the coming days and later today England host South Africa in a one-day cricket match at Headingley. There will be a significant policing presence at the ground and at other key sites including Leeds Bradford International Airport.

“Moving forward we continue to offer policing support to our colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and wish to share our condolences and thoughts with the victims and their families affected by the tragic events of Monday evening.”