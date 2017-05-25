Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three teenagers have been named as the latest victims of Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, had gone to the Ariana Grande concert with friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, who is in a “serious condition” in hospital.

Her family have described her as “vivacious and full of fun.”

Teenage couple Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, have also been named as victims of the attack.

Their families have paid a heartbreaking tribute, saying they “wanted to be together forever and now they are.”

The tragic developments come as Greater Manchester Police reveal they have carried out searches at an address in the Moss Side area of the city in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), during which a controlled explosion took place.

Six men and one woman are currently in custody being questioned over the bomb blast at the arena.

Meanwhile, a National Counter Terrorism Policing spokesperson has condemned the publishing of images from the scene in US media, saying it could “undermine the investigation.”

All 22 victims have been identified by police.

A tribute paid to Eilidh MacLeod, who travelled to the concert from the Isle of Barra, said: “Our family is devastated and words cannot express how we feel at losing our darling Eilidh.

“Eilidh was vivacious and full of fun. She loved all music whether it was listening to Ariana or playing the bagpipes with her pipe band.

“As a family we would like to express our thanks and gratitude for the support and kind messages we have received at this difficult time.”

The family of Chloe and Liam said: “They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be.

“Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate.

“They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are.”

West Yorkshire schoolgirl Sorrel Leczkowski, 14, was from Leeds and also died at the concert.

Her grandfather Michael Healey said: “I am absolutely heartbroken to confirm that my granddaughter was killed in the terror attack that claimed so many innocent lives. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn’t do.

“She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and, so that she could build her mum a house.”

Her mother currently remains in intensive care.