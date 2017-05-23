Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People across Huddersfield and the rest of the country have been asking how they can help following the terrorist attack in Manchester last night.

22 people have been killed and 59 have been injured in the blast at an Ariana Grande concert late last night.

Here's how you can help.

Donations

Donations are being collected on behalf of the victims by the Manchester Evening News. Click here to donate.

Blood

The NHS blood donation service has said it has all the blood required at this time. It urges people who have appointments in the next few days to please do their best to keep it, especially if they are blood group O negative.

At the time of writing, its website was very busy and people were unable to make online appointments.

How to help families of missing concert-goers

Several people are still missing and their pictures are being circulated on social media. Their friends and families are asking people to retweet and share them in the hope of finding them.

A hotline has been set up for anyone concerned about loved ones who may not have returned home. Families and friends can ring 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

How to help the police investigation

If you were at or around Manchester Arena last night and have any information that may help Greater Manchester Police in their investigation or if you want to report any suspicious activity call the anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789321 or 999.

Police are appealing in particular for anyone with footage or photos from the concert that may help them piece together what happened to upload them to the UK Police Image Appeal website here .

People are being urged not to speculate about the attacker's identity or share names until police confirm more details.