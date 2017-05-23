Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the people still missing following last night's terror attack on the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Greater Manchester Police has set up an emergency number for people worried about loved ones who may have been in the area - it's 0800 0960095.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford, from South Shields

Music lovers Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, are among those who haven’t been in contact with family members since the blast at Manchester Arena.

At 1.38pm Dawn Finnigan tweeted: "Still no news. #findchloeandliam Please keep retweeting, someone may know something."

Olivia Campbell, from Bury

Olivia Campbell went to the concert with her best friend Adam Lawler, who is being treated in Manchester Royal Infirmary, but Olivia's mum Charlotte hasn’t been able to reach her daughter.

The 15-year-old’s phone is not ringing and despite calling around hospitals, she’s not been able to find out where she is.

Charlotte, 36, told the Manchester Evening News : “I know where Adam is and I know that Olivia isn’t with him.

“I’ve been told by the police that she’s registered as a missing person.

“She had her phone with her but it’s dead, I don’t know whether she’s lost it in the stampede to get out of there, but she knows by number off by heart so I know she can contact me if she’s able to.”

Charlotte, from Bury, was in bed when she received a call from Olivia’s dad telling her about the incident at the arena.

She said: “He just told me ‘there’s been a bomb at the Arena' so I put the news on straight away.

“I phoned the police but was told to wait as it had only just happened but it’s been a long time now and I’ve still heard nothing.”

Friends and relatives are now going into Manchester to help look out for Olivia.

Marcin and Angelika Klis, from York

York College student Alex Klis has written an appeal on Facebook to help find her parents Angelika and Marcin who have been missing since the attack.

In a Facebook post, she said: "Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing."

Alison Howe and Lisa Lees, from Royton

Sasha Howe is desperate to hear from her mum Alison Howe and her mum's friend Lisa Lees.

Alison, 44, and Lisa, 43, from Royton, haven't been seen since they went to pick up their children from Manchester Arena last night.

Alison's daughter Sasha is appealing for information on Facebook.

Wendy Fawell, from Leeds

The family of 50-year-old Wendy Fawell, from Leeds, are also praying for good news.

She was waiting outside the arena after dropping off her daughter, daughter's boyfriend and his brother.

She's not been seen since the attack and her phone is ringing out.

Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre, from the Isle of Barra in Scotland

Two Scots teenagers are missing in the aftermath of the attack.

The families of Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod have pleaded with the pair to get in touch after they travelled from the Isle of Barra to go to the Ariana Grande concert.

One of the girls' aunts confirmed the pair had not contacted relatives since the blast.

Margaret MacNeil said: "Please please please share! My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion. Please let us find the girls safe and well. They are Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre."

Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron, from Newcastle

Deborah Hutchinson is appealing for information about her daughter and partner who were both at the gig.

Sharing a photo of the pair on Facebook, Deborah, from Newcastle, said: “My daughter Courtney Boyle and partner Philip Tron have gone missing in a attack at Manchester tonight please share and help find them I need them home safe xX.”

Martyn Hett, from Stockport

Stuart Aspinall, 25, is desperate for news of his friend Martyn Hett who he was separated from towards the end of the gig.

Stuart has shared photos of 29-year-old Martyn, from Stockport, on Facebook in a bid to track him down.

Pleading for information on his post, he said: “The more news that is coming out, the scarier this is getting. There was an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert tonight in Manchester and I haven’t seen my friend Martyn since."

“He went to the bar about 20 minutes before the end of the concert and got chatting to some girls. As I was leaving, the explosion happened and everyone started running.

“I just want to find out that he’s safe somewhere.”