Trains to Manchester Victoria have been cancelled all day after the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

The Arena is next to the railway station and police investigations means it is closed all day.

Following last night’s incident at Manchester Arena; Manchester Victoria remains closed to the public and is unlikely to re-open until Wednesday morning at the earliest.

Rob Warnes, performance and planning director at Northern, said: “Manchester Victoria will remain closed on Tuesday as British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police continue their investigation.

“We have worked to provide as many services as possible on Tuesday, though all services may be subject to short notice cancellations and delays as we strive to keep people on the move.

“The thoughts of everyone at Northern are with those affected by last night’s horrific incident and we ask all our customers to show patience and understanding as we work with colleagues across the industry to deliver as strong a rail service as possible.”

Huddersfield passengers can get from Huddersfield into the city via Manchester Piccadilly on TransPennine and trains are running as normal.