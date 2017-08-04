Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A manipulative woman who groomed a teen boy, thug who boasted of being a 'hard b*****d before knocking a man out and a teenager who sexually abused a schoolgirl are among those from Kirklees locked up last month.

More than 25 people are now behind bars after they were brought before the courts in July.

Here is a breakdown of those who are now spending time in their cells:

A former chairman of West Yorkshire Police Authority has been jailed for 32 months after building up what a judge described was a “library” of child abuse images.

Neil Taggart, 65, a city councillor for more than 30 years and also former Lord Mayor of Leeds was also chairman of the West Yorkshire Police Authority between 1998 and 2003.

Now his life is in tatters and his reputation disgraced as he was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

A perverted pensioner has been jailed after one of the victims he abused in the 1970s did some detective work to help track him down.

Nathaniel Julien, 87, was sentenced to a total of 17 years nine months in prison after a jury convicted him of sex offences against four complainants.

Leeds Crown Court heard that one of the three boys he molested in the 1970s had reported to the police in 2004 what had happened but because at that time he only knew his molester as Julien inquiries stalled.

Another boy indecently assaulted on one occasion by Julien in the 1980s independently told police of his abuse in 2007 but got no further.

A ‘manipulative’ woman groomed a teenage boy by showering him with gifts of iPhones, designer clothes and rides in her sports car before sexually abusing him.

Emma Burton, 35, splashed her cash on the boy and picked him up in her brand new blue BMW M4 before whizzing him off to hotels to abuse him. In March Burton was interviewed and bailed after police became aware of her actions.

But the victim did not want to pursue a complaint after believing they were long-term partners.

She was later caught with the boy in her car and has been locked up for two-and-a-half years .

Police seized Class A drugs worth more than £26,000 when they executed a search warrant at a Batley house.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers went to the address in Rink Parade on December 2 last year and found the drugs in the bedroom of Mohammad Alam Aswat-Bahadur.

Among the items seized were a bag containing 40 wraps of crack cocaine and 40 wraps of heroin, a blue coloured wash bag containing a further 123 grammes of heroin, some crushed cocaine and other bags containing more wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said the cocaine had a street value of £1,038, the crack cocaine was worth £9,452 and the heroin £15,862.

Pieces of paper amounting to a dealer list, two sets of scales and latex gloves were also discovered along with at least £135 in cash.

Aswat-Bahadur, 31, admitted possessing heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for three and a half years .

A judge who jailed a Dewsbury motorist for driving offences was told an immediate prison sentence will mean he cannot defend his boxing title.

Fortunate Shaun Bube, 23, was described in Leeds Crown Court as a semi-professional boxer who trains five days a week.

Georgina Goring, representing him, said he was currently a British featherweight champion and had a match arranged in August “to defend his title.”

She said: “Clearly now through his actions that has been placed in jeopardy.”

Jailing him for a total of 10 months with 17 months disqualification, Deputy Circuit Judge James Spencer QC said: “I’m sorry for the consequences but that must be the case.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

A woman paid to activate a tracking system in her Mercedes car after it was taken from outside her Huddersfield home and traced it to a unit where it had already been fitted with false number plates.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim had gone to bed around 10.30pm on October 19 last year leaving her car parked outside the address in Mount Avenue.

Brian Outhwaite, prosecuting, told the court yesterday when she woke up at 6.30am she discovered the lock had been broken on the patio doors and intruders had taken the keys to her £45,000 Mercedes.

The car was no longer on the driveway and she reported the break-in to the police. Another door had also had the lock tampered with but the burglars had not succeeded in getting in through that.

Those responsible had clearly targeted the car because a wallet next to the keys had not been stolen, said Mr Outhwaite.

Nathan Stapleton, 22, of Back Dale Street, Shipley, and Anthony Joseph Davey, 25 of Kellymoor Walk, Bradford ,were each jailed for 32 months after admitting burglary and theft of the car.

Police found a cannabis farm at a house in Lockwood when they were called to a domestic incident.

Leeds Crown Court heard no further action resulted from the original call but when they got into the property in Neale Road they found 52 cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said at the time of the visit on November 29 last year, Jareese Judah Jackson was already under a suspended sentence for dangerous driving.

Growing equipment found included reflective tents and lighting and the search also revealed a quantity of dried cannabis which had already been harvested with a street value of £2,400, weighing scales and self-seal bags.

Jackson, 34, admitted producing cannabis and common assault in breach of the suspended sentence and was jailed for a total of 44 months.

A thug who carried out a series of terrifying carjacking robberies and didn’t bother turning up to court has been arrested.

Waqas Hussain wasn’t in court when a jury convicted him of five counts of robbery and possessing a firearm last week.

The horrific incidents involved innocent motorists - including a mother and baby - being threatened with weapons before their cars were stolen.

The judge jailed Hussain for 12 years in his absence at Bradford Crown Court. Now police have arrested the 20-year-old in Heckmondwike and he will now serve out his sentence.

A teenager used ladders to get into a flat at night and steal cash from a vulnerable neighbour.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hammaad Akalwaya knew his victim, a 60-year-old man with health problems which made him tired and meant he slept a lot.

Alun Jones, prosecuting, said he had in the past knocked on the man’s door in Carlinghow asking to borrow money or tobacco.

The teenager had told the man his name was Imran Khan and although he had been inside the flat he had never been in the kitchen.

Akalwaya, 18, then of Centenary Way, Carlinghow, Batley admitted one burglary and an attempted burglary was sent to a young offender institution for two years.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

It was supposed to be a night of enjoyment as he celebrated his birthday and his sister’s wedding.

But the evening turned into a nightmare for Jonathan Ellis when thug Daniel Ramsden, high on drink and drugs, knocked him down some stairs outside a Mirfield pub.

Mr Ellis suffered permanent scaring to his neck, becoming so self-conscious of his appearance that he now avoids shaving.

He was attacked by drugged up Ramsden who said to him “Have you heard of me? I’m Danny Ramsden , I’m a hard b*****d” – before knocking him unconscious.

Kirklees magistrates jailed the 33-year-old for six months despite his mum speaking out on his behalf and promising that he’d changed.

(Image: Facebook)

A man has been jailed for stealing £14,000 from his own grandfather - so he could blow most of it on cannabis.

Callous Macaulay Gillott plundered the savings of the 82-year-old dementia sufferer over a year.

In addition to funding his cannabis habit, the 21-year-old also spent money on an online takeaway service, topping up his phone and on Microsoft Xbox.

Between November 2015 and November last year Gillott had defrauded a total of £14,219.42. The bank had since refunded £13,920 to his grandfather.

Gillott, 21, of Town Avenue, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, admitted three charges of fraud by false representation and was jailed for 12 months with one month consecutive for failing to attend court in May.

A man has been locked up for six years three months after he stabbed a teenager in the head when he found him hiding in a house in Golcar.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 18-year-old victim Shane Hirst saw Levi Robinson-Derrick, 20, getting out of a car in Elmfield Avenue, on September 23 last year.

Fearing that Robinson-Derrick was looking for him he ran to a friend’s home hoping to avoid him and hid in a bedroom.

But Robinson-Derrick had seen him and followed him to the address. Ignoring protests that he was not there he found him in the bedroom and stabbed him to his head and face leaving him with wounds which needed stitches.

A teenager has been locked up for four years after he was convicted of having sex with a schoolgirl who became pregnant.

The girl secretly had a termination and it was only after that came to light that police became involved.

At the time Aiden Clegg was 18 and the girl was 14.

Clegg, now 19 of Ruskin Grove, Sheepridge, was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of offences of sexual activity with a child.

Sentencing him yesterday to four years in a young offender institution Judge Simon Phillips QC said he knew the girl’s age and that she was a virgin.

A drug addict assaulted two police officers called to break up his fighting in Huddersfield town centre.

Joshua Regan spat at one Pc and kicked the other, leaving him with a footprint mark on his bicep.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and two charges of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Kirklees magistrates heard that town centre CCTV operators alerted police to an ongoing incident on John William Street late on May 24.

They found Regan involved in a scuffle and being restrained by another man.

Magistrates jailed Regan for a total of 20 weeks.

A teenager who took a knife with him to make a music video has been jailed by a district judge who said that youths carrying weapons must be made an example of.

Matthew Bryce-Trainor was caught with the blade in his bag after a complaint was made to police as he gathered with his friends outside a Dalton pub.

The 18-year-old’s solicitor argued that he had a bright future which would be severely impacted if he was sent to prison.

But District Judge Michael Fanning jailed him for two months and told him that the culture of knife crime amongst youths must not be tolerated.

A serial shoplifter has been jailed to give the community a break from his offending.

Patrick Harrington admitted to the theft at Sally’s Hair and Beauty Supplies on Wednesday July 5.

He ran from the shop, which is based in the Ringway Centre on Beck Road, after taking a pair of hair clippers worth £400.

Harrington, who appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody, tested positive for the use of cocaine following his arrest.

The 40-year-old, of Bradcroft flats in Bradford Road, also admitted to stealing bedding worth £80 from B&M Bargains.

He jailed Harrington for a total of 16 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

A pensioner has been jailed for three years for historic sex offences against a girl in the 1970s.

Retired builder Philip Croisdale, 78, of Water Royd Crescent, Mirfield was convicted by a jury after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of five offences of indecent assault and three of indecency with a child.

Appearing today (Friday) for sentence Judge Neil Clark said the offences centred around four incidents when he was trusted to look after the girl when he was in his 30s.

He said: “The fact she reported this matter to the police many years after they happened shows the ongoing affect and ongoing trauma this type of abuse causes.”