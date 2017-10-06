Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog mauled another man’s assistance dog in a busy town centre.

Police are trying to trace witnesses to the horrific attack on a dog at a bus stop in Halifax, which left the animal with nasty puncture wounds to its neck and shoulder.

The dog was with its owner, a 61-year-old man, on Alexandra Street on Wednesday September 20.

Police have just released details of the attack, which happened in broad daylight at 10.50am, and want to speak to anyone who saw the attack.

The male owner of the dog which attacked left the scene straight after.

Police say the dog was left “timid and less confident” after the attack.

Police community support officer Gordon Thorpe said: “Any incident where a pet is attacked is distressing for the owner. In this case, the dog attacked is an assistance dog and one that the owner relies on to support him on a daily basis and this incident has caused the victim significant distress and upset.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area, and either witnessed the incident or who may have any information to come forward.

“The assistance dog has also suffered, not only through the physical injuries sustained, but has since understandably been timid and less confident when out and about.”

Anyone with information which can help the police should call PCSO Gordon Thorpe at Halifax Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 13170440761.