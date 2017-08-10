Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that a man’s body has been found near woodland in Calderdale.

The discovery was made after a member of the public called in with concerns for the man’s safety.

The body of the man, in his 50s, was discovered on land next to woods on Cragg Road, between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge, on Tuesday evening.

It is not thought there are any suspicious circumstances regarding his death.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to land adjacent to woodland near Cragg Road in Hebden Bridge around 16.24 on Tuesday evening (August 8) following a concern for safety.

“Officers attended and found the body of a man in his 50s. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”