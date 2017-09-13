Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Fartown man has been given a suspended jail sentence after leading police on a chase in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Myron Newsome was already on bail at the time for an earlier incident where he assaulted a schoolgirl whose friend had broken his window.

On April 3 this year he was seen behind the wheel of a VW Polo in Bradford Road, Huddersfield, when officers signalled him to stop.

Nicholas Adlington, prosecuting, told the court yesterday Newsome ignored them and continued into York Avenue where he accelerated to 50mph in the 30mph limit.

He turned left from Cowcliffe Hill Road into Halifax Old Road without checking traffic and drove through lights on red towards Birkby.

He was pursued for several streets including over speed bumps outside a primary school in Blacker Road and into Queens Road where a driver had to do an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

Mr Adlington said Newsome had to slow because of a bus ahead in Heaton Road but drove on to the pavement to get by, colliding with the bus as he did so.

When he was then blocked by a tipper truck in Grasmere Road the officers tried to box him in, but Newsome reversed, connecting with the police car before doing a handbrake turn and driving into Gledholt Road. The car was then found parked but Newsome had been recognised as the driver.

In the previous incident in February Newsome reacted and chased some children after one threw a stone which cracked a window at his home. He caught a 14-year-old girl and a jury found he assaulted her, hitting her elbow and stomach with a piece of wood to make her say who was responsible.

A friend with him, Thomas Roderick, also stole the girl’s phone.

Jeremy Barton, representing Newsome, said he realised now he had been foolish to drive as he did and to react as he had in the earlier incident.

Newsome, 27 of Whitestone Lane, Fartown, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop and possessing cannabis and was found guilty by the jury of assault and having an offensive weapon. He was given 19 months in prison suspended for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation activity days and disqualified from driving for two years.

Roderick, 26 of Rowan Avenue, Netherton, admitted theft and producing seven cannabis plants and was given a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days.