A woman described hearing screams in the middle of the night and getting up to see her mother being stabbed by her mother’s partner at their home in Huddersfield.

A recording of Nateesha Hudson’s evidence was played today to the jury trying her mother’s boyfriend Mark Minott for murder at Leeds Crown Court.

Minott, 41, has admitted the manslaughter of Beverley Robinson Hudson but denies her murder. He has also pleaded guilty to wounding Nateesha with intent on 23 February.

Then 25, she said she had come home from work that evening and thought everything was all right between her mother and Minott.

She went to bed around 10pm because she was working the next day but in the early hours heard screams of distress and went to her mother’s room.

As she pushed the door her mother rushed out in her white dressing gown which had blood on it followed by Minott.

Miss Hudson said the pair went downstairs and she followed and could see Minott standing in front of her mother in the hallway.

She said: “Mark was in front of her and he was like stabbing her in the stomach. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

Both she and her mother were shouting at him to stop.

Miss Hudson said: “At this point he turned round. It happened so quick and then he ended up stabbing me. I put my hand out to protect myself and I got the first stab to my hand and the second stabbing was to my stomach.

“After that I just remember holding my hand because there was lots of blood. I was in shock I think.”

She and her mother went into the dining room and she remembered them slipping on the blood. Minott had got another knife from the kitchen and when he came towards them her mother picked up a dining room chair to fend him off.

Miss Hudson said she saw her young brother come downstairs with a phone and Minott went towards him telling him to hand it over. She thought that was when she took the opportunity to leave and go next door for help.

Her mother followed her about 10 seconds later. When they got inside “she ended up sitting on the floor because she couldn’t stand any longer.”

The jury has heard her mother died in hospital on February 25.

The trial continues.